Ludhiana resident booked for possessing 60 wild boars

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, November 14

Following the complaint filed by a Forest Range Officer, the police booked a city resident for allegedly possessing and illegally selling wild boars. The suspect has been identified as Khanna Kumar of Balmiki Mohalla, Dholewal, here.

In the complaint, Forest Range Officer, Narinder Singh stated that the forest guard concerned had shared a report that the suspect had kept 60 wild boars at his home to sell them in an illegal manner. Following the report, the Forest Range Officer lodged a police complaint against Kumar.

A case under Sections 2, 39, 48 (A), 50 and 51 of The Wild Life (Protection) Act, 1972, has been registered against the suspect at the Moti Nagar police station, in Ludhiana. Sub-Inspector Ajmer Singh is investigating the case.