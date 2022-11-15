Ludhiana resident booked for possessing 60 wild boars

Ludhiana, November 14
Following the complaint filed by a Forest Range Officer, the police booked a city resident for allegedly possessing and illegally selling wild boars. The suspect has been identified as Khanna Kumar of Balmiki Mohalla, Dholewal, here.
In the complaint, Forest Range Officer, Narinder Singh stated that the forest guard concerned had shared a report that the suspect had kept 60 wild boars at his home to sell them in an illegal manner. Following the report, the Forest Range Officer lodged a police complaint against Kumar.
A case under Sections 2, 39, 48 (A), 50 and 51 of The Wild Life (Protection) Act, 1972, has been registered against the suspect at the Moti Nagar police station, in Ludhiana. Sub-Inspector Ajmer Singh is investigating the case.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
'Shraddha wanted to leave Aaftab, she feared he will kill her that day but...' friends narrate their side of story
Delhi Police scanning killer's social profile
Aaftab had sex with several women while his live-in partner Shraddha's body remained in fridge
To avoid suspicion, Poonawala stayed active on victim's soci...
US orders Air India to pay USD 121.5 million as passenger refunds and USD 1.4 million as fines
Air India is among the six airlines that have agreed to coug...