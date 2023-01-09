City school emerges best in two-day chess tournament

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, January 8

Hosts BCM Arya Model Senior Secondary School, Shastri Nagar, secured 23 points to emerge as the best school in open schools’ category in the two-day Confidence Open Chess Championship for School Students, organised by the Ludhiana District Chess Association that concluded here on Sunday.

Sri Aurobindo International School, Patiala, accumulated 10 points while Cambridge International School, Jalandhar, garnered nine points to finish as first and second runners-up, respectively.

In the competition for Ludhiana schools, Sacred Heart Senior Secondary School, BRS Nagar, collected 10 points to clinch top position. Sat Paul Mittal School, Dugri, scored eight points to secure second position and BCM School, Lalton Kalan, too pocketed eight points but had to content with the third spot.

Top five players in each age-group (boys and girls U-8, 11, 14 and 17 years) were given trophies and certificates besides tracksuits by the Confidence Clothing, Ludhiana, whereas top three schools were rewarded with chess sets and clocks.