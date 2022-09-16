City shuttler Lakshay adds another feather to his cap

Sports Correspondent

Ludhiana, September 15

City shuttler Lakshay Sharma (17) added another feather to his cap after he secured second position in the Senior North Zone Inter-State Badminton Tournament held in Jammu recently. Last month, Lakshay won a gold medal in the men’s singles section in the Punjab State Ranking Badminton Tournament in Patiala.

This achievement is of great importance since Lakshay, being only in teens, competed in the senior category and reached the final wherein he waged a spirited battle against his opponent before losing it with a narrow margin in three sets.

Participants from Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, Chandigarh, Himachal Pradesh, J&K and Punjab vied for top honours during this tournament. Among these, seven top-seeded players and two number two players from the participating states and Union Territories were in action and Lakshay proved his mettle to reach the title clash.

In the quarterfinals held in Jammu, Lakshay, a student of Class XII of Sacred Heart Convent School, Sarabha Nagar, overpowered his rival Vaibhav Yadav (21-19, 21-19) from Delhi. In the semi-finals, he got the better of Abhishek Saini of Chandigarh (21-18, 21-14) to set up the title clash with Pranay Katta of Rajasthan.

The final turned out to be a battle of nerves. In the opening set, Lakshay beat Abhishek (21-14) to take the lead. However, in the next game, Abhishek bounced back and won it (21-18) to level the score. The deciding game again was a well-contested one. Abhishek eventually came out triumphant (22-20) to clinch the cliff-hanger (2-1) and fetch the winners’ trophy also.

Sister Veena Dsouza, principal of Sacred Heart Convent School, congratulated Lakshay and his father, a NIS-qualified national coach Mangat Rai Sharma, on bringing laurels to the school. She wished them more success in future too.