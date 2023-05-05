City skaters win 17 medals in inter-district championship

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, May 4

City skaters reaped a rich haul of medals in the first national inter-district roller skating championship held at Mohali recently. They secured 17 medals, including four gold medals in speed and artistic skating in different age groups.

Players from all over the country had participated in the championship.

The Ludhiana District Roller Skating Association honoured the medal winners at the Leisure Valley Skating Rink, Sarabha Nagar, here today.

Office-bearers of the association, including Ashok Bhatia, JS Dhaliwal and Sanjeev Jain, were present on the occasion.

In speed skating, Arnav Goraya won one gold medal and one bronze medal in the above 17 years group, Vardan Goraya fetched one gold medal in the 14-17 years section, Japleen Kaur Soni bagged one silver medal and one bronze medal in the 14-17 years category.

Khushdeep Kaur won two bronze medals and Vansh Rawat clinched one silver and two bronze medals in the 14-17 years section in the speed skating discipline.

In artistic skating, Amitoj Kaur secured a gold medal in inline event (9-11 years), Gurnaaz Kaur annexed gold medal in solo dance in the same age group, Trisha Sareen won two silver medals in group quartet in the 7-9 years group.

Sehaj Khanna, Agamjot Singh and Krishay Dewan were other members of silver medal winning quartet in addition to Trishan that bagged the silver medal.