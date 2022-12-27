City skaters win 3 medals

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, December 26

Armaan Setia and Gurkeerat Singh Sandhu, trainees of the Conquerors Skating and Fitness Club made their presence felt in the 60th National Speed Skating Championship held at Bengaluru recently.

Jugadhbir Singh Grewal, a coach at the club, said Armaan Setia bagged two medals in the sub-junior girls category. She secured a gold medal in the 100-meter road race and a bronze medal in the relay race event.

Gurkeerat also finished at the victory podium as he won a bronze medal in 100-meter road race in the senior men’s section.

Four players from the club, namely Gurkeerat Singh, Kumud Jain, Vansh Rawat and Japleen Kaur, have been invited to appear in the selection trials for the Indian team, Grewal said.