City soaked in Janmashtami festivities

The festival of Janmashtami was celebrated with religious fervour in the city. The festival is celebrated every year throughout the country to mark the birth of Lord Krishna who is considered to be the eighth avatar of Lord Vishnu. People adorn their homes with flowers, diyas and lights to celebrate the day. Temples are also beautifully decorated and lit. Believers observe the day by keeping a fast and praying at the temples. Dahi Handi, which is an important and fun tradition followed by devotees, is also organised in many parts of the country and around the world. In the city, temples wore a festive look. They were beautifully decorated with colourful lights, petals and decorative hangings to mark the day. Many devotees observed fast while others prepared cakes to be cut in the midnight. Prabhat pheris were organised by members of various religious organisations. Religious songs and mantras induced feelings of spirituality and sanctity among people belonging to all sects and communities. In schools, children came dressed as Lord Krishna and Radha. Puja was also performed in many schools.