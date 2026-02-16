City students shine in JEE Main

City students have again proved their mettle in competitive examinations, with several securing top percentiles in the JEE Main 2026 Session 1 results released on Monday by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

Leading the achievers’ list is Akshit Jindal, who scored an impressive 99.76 percentile. A former student of Sacred Heart Convent School, Akshit attributed his success to disciplined preparation. “I have put in a lot of hard work, limited my screen time and even removed TV from my room to stay focused. My aim is to pursue computer engineering, though the choice of institute will depend on my final score,” he shared.

Close on his heels is Chirag Gupta of BVM, Kitchlu Nagar, who secured 99.73 percentile. Chirag, also aspiring to study computer engineering, said: “After securing a good percentile, my next target is to gear up for the JEE Session 2.”

Other city students who performed exceptionally well include Aryan Gupta 99.61 percentile, Pratham Aggarwal 99.58 percentile, Rishi Sagar 99.54 percentile, Aarav Aggarwal 99.47 percentile, Manthan 99.46 percentile, Arjun Singh 99.34 percentile, Aryan Thour 99.32 percentile, Rizul Jain 99.20 percentile, Divya Jain – 99.15 percentile and Raghav Bhatia 99.12 percentile. With multiple students crossing the 99 percentile mark, Ludhiana has again demonstrated its academic strength.

The stellar performance has not only brought pride to the city but also raised hopes for strong showing in upcoming competitive exams.