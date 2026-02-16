DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM T20 World Cup Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Ludhiana / City students shine in JEE Main

City students shine in JEE Main

Akshit Jindal scores 99.76 percentile, Chirag Gupta secures 99.73

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 10:41 PM Feb 16, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Akshit Jindal
Advertisement

City students have again proved their mettle in competitive examinations, with several securing top percentiles in the JEE Main 2026 Session 1 results released on Monday by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

Advertisement

Leading the achievers’ list is Akshit Jindal, who scored an impressive 99.76 percentile. A former student of Sacred Heart Convent School, Akshit attributed his success to disciplined preparation. “I have put in a lot of hard work, limited my screen time and even removed TV from my room to stay focused. My aim is to pursue computer engineering, though the choice of institute will depend on my final score,” he shared.

Advertisement

Close on his heels is Chirag Gupta of BVM, Kitchlu Nagar, who secured 99.73 percentile. Chirag, also aspiring to study computer engineering, said: “After securing a good percentile, my next target is to gear up for the JEE Session 2.”

Advertisement

Other city students who performed exceptionally well include Aryan Gupta 99.61 percentile, Pratham Aggarwal 99.58 percentile, Rishi Sagar 99.54 percentile, Aarav Aggarwal 99.47 percentile, Manthan 99.46 percentile, Arjun Singh 99.34 percentile, Aryan Thour 99.32 percentile, Rizul Jain 99.20 percentile, Divya Jain – 99.15 percentile and Raghav Bhatia 99.12 percentile. With multiple students crossing the 99 percentile mark, Ludhiana has again demonstrated its academic strength.

The stellar performance has not only brought pride to the city but also raised hopes for strong showing in upcoming competitive exams.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts