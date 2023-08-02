City swimmers finish 2nd in boys' groups I, II & girls' group II in state tourney

Ludhiana, August 1
Ludhiana swimmers finished runners-up in the girls’ group II and boys’ groups I and II in the 46th Junior and 44th Senior Punjab State Swimming Championship that was held at Mohali from July 28 to 30.
Participants of the host team (Mohali) emerged the overall champions. They secured 142 points to clinch overall trophy in the men's and women's categories and 288 points to lift the winners' trophy in the junior boys and girls sections.
Mohali MLA Kulwant Singh gave away prizes to the winners. Ludhiana District Swimming Association president Apinder Singh Grewal and general secretary Balraj Sharma congratulated the swimmers and their coaches.
Ludhiana Winners:
Boys (group II) 200-m individual medley: 1st Aditya Trehan
Men’s 200-m individual medley: 1st Anmol Jindal
Boys (group II) 50 m butterfly stroke: 1st Ojas Sund; 2nd Aditya Trehan
Girls (group II) 200-m free style: 1st Kavisha Sukhija; 3rd Kavangun Kaur
Girls (group II) 50-m breast stroke: 1st Anushka
Girls (group III) 50-m butterfly stroke: 1st Aaradhya Prabhakar
Girls (group II) 800-m free style: 1st Kavisha Sukhija
Men’s 800-m free style: 1st Anmol Jindal
Girls (group III) 200-m free style: 1st Aaradhya Prabhakar; 2nd Pehreet Kaur
Boys (group II) 50-m back stroke: 1st Ojas Sund
Men’s 50-m back stroke: 1st Sargunjot Singh
Men’s 1,500-m free style: 1st Anmol Jindal
Boys (group II) 100-m Back stroke: 1st Ojas Sund
Men’s 100-m back stroke: 1st Sargunjot Singh
