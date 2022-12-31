City to face cold wave, dense fog in coming days

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, December 30

A day after cloudy weather and rainfall, there was some relief from foggy conditions in the city on Friday. With the sun shining, a rise in the maximum and minimum temperatures was recorded here.

Intense chill is expected in the coming days. An India Meteorological Department expert has predicted cold wave conditions and dense fog in the coming four to five days.

According to the weather forecast report released by the Department of Climate Change & Agricultural Meteorology, PAU, Ludhiana, the weather is expected to remain dry and cold wave will persist with the possibility of fog during morning hours over Ludhiana and its adjoining areas during the next 24 hours.

Dr Pavneet Kaur Kingra, Head, Department of Climate Change and Agricultural Meteorology, PAU, said a rise in the temperatures was recorded today as compared to yesterday. She said the department recorded a maximum of 21.2 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 9.8 degrees Celsius on Friday. She said the department had recorded a maximum of 15 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 6.4 degrees Celsius on Thursday. Dr Kingra further said there was a prediction of cold wave and dense fog in the next few days.

Meanwhile, Surjeet Singh, a city resident, said there was some relief from foggy weather conditions here this morning. “I went to a village near Ahmedgarh from Ludhiana this morning and I did not witness any fog on the way,” he said.