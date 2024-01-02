City to host National School Games from January 6

Ludhiana, January 1
Additional Deputy Commissioner Major Amit Sareen held a meeting with officials of the district administration and sports department at Mini Secretariat here today. He said “Competitions in judo, karate and football will be organised during the 67th edition of National School Games at three venues across the city from January 6 to 11. Around three thousand players and officials from all over the country will be participating in the event.” The opening ceremony will be held at the athletics ground of Punjab Agricultural University (PAU).
The ADC further said that different committees have been formed comprising officials from district police and sports department to make the necessary arrangements for the visiting sportspersons and officials.
