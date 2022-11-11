City to host youth basketball Championship

Ludhiana, November 10
The 37th edition of the Punjab Youth Basketball Championship for Boys and Girls will be held here at Guru Nanak Stadium from November 12 to 15. The championship is being sponsored by the SPS Hospitals.
Teja Singh Dhaliwal, general secretary, Punjab Basketball Association, said on the basis of performance during this championship, the state teams will be finalised for the National Youth Basketball Championship scheduled to be held from December 21 to 27 at Indore in Madhya Pradesh. For further enquiries, Dhaliwal can be contacted at 9814168717.
