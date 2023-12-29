City to remain engulfed by fog

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, December 28

Fog engulfed the city and sun remained hidden the entire day today. The Department of Climate Change and Agricultural Meteorology, Punjab Agricultural University said the maximum temperature for the day was 13.2°C while the minimum was 9.2°C.

Cold day and dense fog warning Mainly very dry weather to prevail over Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh during next four-five days.

No large change in minimum temperature during next four-five days in Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh

Cold day conditions likely over Punjab, Haryana during next two days. Expected impact An increased likelihood of various conditions and illnesses like flu, stuffy nose or nosebleed, which usually set in or get aggravated due to prolonged exposure to cold.

Do not ignore shivering. It is a sign the body is losing heat. Get Indoors.

Frostbite can occur due to prolonged exposure to extreme cold. The skin turns pale, hard and numb and eventually black blisters appear on exposed body parts such as fingers, toes, nose and or earlobes. Severe frostbite needs immediate medical attention and treatment.

According to the Meteorological Centre, Chandigarh, dense to very dense fog is likely at most places on December 29 and a few places on December 30 and 31. Dense fog likely at a few places on January 1.

A city-based cardiologist cautioned that people — especially the young and the old — should avoid going out during early morning and late evening hours. Morning walks should be discouraged during these days of extreme weather across the state, he said.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Climate change #Environment #Punjab Agricultural University PAU