City to ring in New Year in style

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, December 29

The city is jazzing up to ring in the New Year in style. Clubs, hotels and cafes are beautifully decked up to welcome 2024. Many residents of the city are also hosting private parties at farmhouses. When it comes to celebrations, Ludhiana residents leave no stone unturned to make these special in every way._

All prominent clubs and hotels in the city are hosting New Year parties. Preparations are on in full swing at prominent hotels on Ferozepur Road. Many of these will be offering live band along with Indian and global theme buffet.

Partying on the outskirts of the city is what people love the most these days. Restaurants, cafes and discs located along the South City road are the most preferred ones for the people, especially youngsters.

Besides, throwing private parties at lavish farmhouses are what Ludhianvis are known for. Some have their own farmhouses while many take these on rent for the occasion.

"There is nothing like your own private party. We have rented a farmhouse on Pakhowal Road. We will be having our own music and food and have arrangements for guests for staying overnight as well,” said a city resident from Gurdev Nagar.

Rabia has flown from Hyderabad to be with her friends on New Year. "It will be party all night and my friends have booked an evening at a cafe on the South City road. I am looking forward to the event," she said.