City to ring in New Year in style

Ludhiana, December 29
The city is jazzing up to ring in the New Year in style. Clubs, hotels and cafes are beautifully decked up to welcome 2024. Many residents of the city are also hosting private parties at farmhouses. When it comes to celebrations, Ludhiana residents leave no stone unturned to make these special in every way._
All prominent clubs and hotels in the city are hosting New Year parties. Preparations are on in full swing at prominent hotels on Ferozepur Road. Many of these will be offering live band along with Indian and global theme buffet.
Partying on the outskirts of the city is what people love the most these days. Restaurants, cafes and discs located along the South City road are the most preferred ones for the people, especially youngsters.
Besides, throwing private parties at lavish farmhouses are what Ludhianvis are known for. Some have their own farmhouses while many take these on rent for the occasion.
"There is nothing like your own private party. We have rented a farmhouse on Pakhowal Road. We will be having our own music and food and have arrangements for guests for staying overnight as well,” said a city resident from Gurdev Nagar.
Rabia has flown from Hyderabad to be with her friends on New Year. "It will be party all night and my friends have booked an evening at a cafe on the South City road. I am looking forward to the event," she said.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
IMD issues red alert for dense fog in north India; flights, trains delayed
The IMD warns of 'difficult driving conditions with slower j...
India declares Canada-based gangster Lakhbir Singh Landa as terrorist
Landa currently lives in Edmonton, Canada, and is a member o...
British Sikh medic Amritpal Hungin knighted in King Charles' New Year Honours
Dr Amritpal Singh Hungin, Emeritus Professor of General Prac...
Wealthy Indian-origin couple, daughter found dead at their US home; police suspect domestic violence
The bodies of Rakesh Kamal, 57; his wife, Teena, 54; and the...
Nepal cricketer Sandeep Lamichhane convicted of rape; faces up to 10 years in jail
Sentencing to be announced on January 10