City tops state in crime by juveniles, reveals NCRB

Tribune News Service

Nitin Jain

Ludhiana, December 7

If Ludhiana has earned a dubious distinction of being the most unsafe haven for children and women, this biggest and largest city of Punjab, in terms of area and population, has also topped the state with the highest crime committed by juveniles.

A comparison The Ludhiana Commissionerate of Police (CP) graph was around 68 per cent more than the count of 17 FIRs registered against juveniles in the Jalandhar CP and almost 17 per cent up from 44 cases of crime by juveniles reported in the Amritsar CP.

Ludhiana, which is popularly known as Manchester of India, has registered the highest number of cases of cognizable offences punishable under various provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against the juveniles in the state, a latest report of the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) has revealed.

The gravity of the situation could be gauged from the fact that Ludhiana has recorded 53 cases, which accounted for almost 14 per cent of the total 380 cases of crime committed by juveniles in Punjab last year.

However, no case against juveniles under the IPC was registered in either Ludhiana Rural or Khanna police districts, which fall under the administrative district of Ludhiana, in 2022.

The Jalandhar CP recorded the state’s second highest 44 cases of crime by juveniles.

The NCRB’s annual report, “Crime in India”, which presents a comprehensive set of statistics on various aspects of crime in the country during the calendar year 2022, a copy of which is with The Tribune, reported that the juveniles in the Ludhiana CP committed the maximum, among all three CPs in the state, cases of murder, attempt to murder, causing death by negligence, causing death in hit-and-run cases, causing simple and grievous hurt, voluntarily causing simple and grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means, assault on women with intent to outrage her modesty, sexual harassment, kidnapping and abduction, kidnapping and abduction of women to compel them for marriage, rape, offences affecting the human body, theft, burglary, dishonestly receiving/dealing in stolen property, and offences against property.

The CP-wise data analysis showed that the juveniles had committed two murders, attempted to commit a murder, caused three deaths by negligence and committed two rapes, which were highest among all three CPs in the state last year.

Similarly, eight of the state’s total 60 cases of causing grievous hurt, three of 38 cases of causing simple hurt, one of 10 cases of assault on women with intent to outrage her modesty, one of four cases of sexual harassment, three of 26 cases of kidnapping and abduction, three of 24 cases of kidnapping and abduction of women to compel them for marriage, 18 of 186 cases of offences affecting the human body, 18 of 82 cases of theft, five of 47 cases of burglary, 11 of 33 cases of dishonestly receiving/dealing in stolen property and 34 of Punjab’s total 169 cases of offences against property were committed by juveniles in Ludhiana CP alone.