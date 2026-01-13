City Trust marks death anniv of its founding prez

Nehru Sidhant Kender Trust on Monday commemorated the 34th death anniversary of its founder president, Sat Paul Mittal.
Rakesh Bharti Mittal, Trust president; Sunil Gupta, vice president; Bipin Gupta, general secretary; and all other trustees were present on the occasion.
Remembering the founding president, Rakesh Mittal described him as a patriot who served mankind with dedication and called upon the people to live together in peace and harmony.
Mittal highlighted the newly launched Satya Scholarship Scheme. In 2025-26 financial year, the Trust awarded 129 scholarships under the scheme.
