City Trust marks death anniv of its founding prez

City Trust marks death anniv of its founding prez

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 10:39 AM Jan 13, 2026 IST
featured-img featured-img
Nehru Sidhant Kender Trust on Monday commemorated the 34th death anniversary of its founder president, Sat Paul Mittal.

Rakesh Bharti Mittal, Trust president; Sunil Gupta, vice president; Bipin Gupta, general secretary; and all other trustees were present on the occasion.

Remembering the founding president, Rakesh Mittal described him as a patriot who served mankind with dedication and called upon the people to live together in peace and harmony.

Mittal highlighted the newly launched Satya Scholarship Scheme. In 2025-26 financial year, the Trust awarded 129 scholarships under the scheme.

