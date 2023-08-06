City U-19 cricketer Aradhya selected for England tour

Anil Datt

Ludhiana, August 5

Right-arm fast-medium bowler Aradhya Shukla of Ludhiana city is selected for development tour to England. He is among talented and promising cricketers being sent overseas by the IPL franchise Mumbai Indians to further sharpen their skills.

A student of DAV Public School, BRS Nagar branch, Aradhya found a berth in England bound bunch of upcoming cricketers on the basis of his excellent performance, recently. He was among top 25 probables (U-19) to attend a high performance month-long camp organised by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) at the National Cricket Academy (NCA), Bengaluru, from June 21 to July 21.

Aradhya performed exceedingly well in the CK Naudu Trophy (17 wickets in three matches) and Cooch Behar Trophy (24 wickets in six matches) that had drawn attention of authorities concerned at the national level to extend him an invitation to attend the camps to be conducted by the NCA at different venues.

Aradhya was among top 150 talented and upcoming (U-19) cricketers who attended the first camp at Pondicherry. The list of players was pruned down and he was also included in shortlisted110 players who underwent training at the second camp held Ahmedabad.

Both these camps were full of strenuous and hard-core training sessions and competitive practice matches wherein Aradhya impressed the panel of coaches headed by former Team India stars VVS Laxman, Zaheer Khan and Kiran More. He clocked fastest among all the fast bowlers out there.

Subsequently, Aradhya gave good account of himself during the Sher-e-Punjab League (PPL) that concluded last week at PCA Mohali.

Amandeep Singh, an elated coach of Aradhya expressed happiness over invitation to his trainee. “Aradhya is fit and raring to go and I am sure he will give his hundred percent in the matches against English County teams during the three-week long tour,” Singh exuded confidence.

The aspiring cricketers of DAV Public School met Aradhya before his departure to England and wished him good luck there.

