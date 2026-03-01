City witnesses lowest maximum temperature on March 19 in 56 years

The maximum temperature on Thursday fell to 20.2°C, which is the record lowest temperature on March 19 since 1970.

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The head of the Meteorological Department at the PAU, Dr PK Kingra, said the university had got weather records since 1970 and March 19 was the coldest in the past 56 years, when the maximum temperature has fallen to 20.2°C while the minimum was 16.2°.

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“There are cloudy conditions and incessant rainfall since morning and 2.4 mm of rain has been recorded. The chilly weather conditions will prevail till Friday,” said Kingra.

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Meanwhile, residents felt chill in the air on Thursday as rain and cloudy weather were witnessed since the morning. Many residents said they had to take out lightweight jackets due to the change in the weather.

March has witnessed change in the temperatures. In the first fortnight, the temperatures were increased 6-7 degrees above the normal during the daytime and there was a sudden onset of summers and in the past 48 hours, the maximum temperature decreased by 10 degrees.

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The residents, however, have expressed happiness over sudden fall in the temperatures. “At least, March will be comfortable now. Otherwise, we had switched on ACs due to the sudden rise in the temperature,” said Akash Malhotra, a bank employee.

At the same time, it was a cause of concern for exhibitors at the PAU who have to put stalls during the two-day Kisan Mela beginning on Friday.