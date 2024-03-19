City wonder kid Trisha secures 3 medals in horse show at Chandigarh

Ludhiana, March 18
City kid Trisha Sareen gave a sterling performance by securing three medals, including two gold medals in the third Punjab State Tent Pegging and Horse Show for Major Randhir Singh and Bhai Dharam Singh Memorial Trophy, organised at Forest Hill Resort, Chandigarh, on March 16 and 17.
Trisha (7), a trainee of Horse Riding Club, Jalandhar, participated in this two-day competition wherein over 120 horses and 200 skilled athletes from various teams including BSF and Punjab Police competed.
She made her parents and her trainer proud by bagging gold medals in Boot and Hay group and Children Fancy Dress competition in addition to a silver medal in Children Hacks event.
