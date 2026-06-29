City youth’s dream of studying in Russia turns into nightmare

A youth from Ludhiana who went to Russia last year with dreams of higher studies and financial freedom was deported by the Russian authorities. He returned to India on June 22 after facing hardships.

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Rajveer Singh, son of a businessman from Gill Road, Ludhiana, spent 20 traumatic days in a Russian jail — an ordeal he describes as worse than a nightmare.

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While sharing the experience of the unfortunate day, Rajveer said: “In Russia, I had just stepped out of my house one day and was standing near a traffic light when a Russian police vehicle came. They stopped the vehicle after seeing me. They forced me into the vehicle and took me to the police station. The officials checked all my documents thoroughly. Everything was in order but they demanded proof of residential registration, which I lacked and it became the reason for the beginning of my bad days”.

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He said earlier also, he was caught twice for verification but was let off by the police. He was caught during a red alert in Russia between June 1 to June 10, when the local police were targeting foreign nationals.

He recalled that from morning to evening, he was sent from one office to another, literally begging for help with available documents. Finally, a woman officer took him into custody.

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“The educational institute that had facilitated my admission to Russia refused to help me when I called its staff for help. I spoke to my parents over the phone and told them I would pay a small fine and get released.

The fine for the offence was only 81,000 in Russian currency (ruble). However, the woman officer and the police demanded a bribe of 30,000 ruble for my release. When I refused to pay such a large amount, they turned aggressive, snatched my mobile phone, cash and all belongings, and threw me into the jail” the youth recalled.

He further shared that in the barracks, all inmates were given one basic keypad mobile phone for two hours a day to call home. Since the victim could not remember his parents’ number, he could not speak to them for the entire 20 days.

“While in the jail, I was offered an option to join the Russian Army in exchange for my freedom. I refused the proposal outright.

My friends kept pressuring the Indian Embassy by sending multiple emails. Thanks to the swift intervention and diplomatic efforts of the Indian Embassy, I have finally returned home safely,” Rajveer said.

He said people who overstay or violate the norms in Russia face torture but he was not tortured at all, though it was tough to stay in the jail.

‘Russian army didn’t force us to join’

Rajveer said earlier Indians caught by the immigration authorities in Russia were forced to join the Russian army but now, due to the firm stand of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who reportedly talked to the Russian President about the safety of Indians in Russia in the past, the Russian army do not force Indians to join it now. “The detention centre where he was kept already had many Indians and people from other countries but Indians were not asked to join the army. Others were told to join the army in lieu of huge monetary benefits and Russian passport,” he said.