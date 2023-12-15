Ludhiana's Rs 28K-cr spinning industry's dire straits echoes in Rajya Sabha

Tribune News Service

Nitin Jain

Ludhiana, December 14

The dire straits of the spinning industry in the country, especially Ludhiana, has echoed in the Rajya Sabha during the ongoing winter session of Parliament.

Rajya Sabha MP from Ludhiana Sanjeev Arora raised the issue of the country’s one of the biggest industries during the Zero Hour of the Upper House.

Stating that the textile industry, especially spinning, was in a bad shape and needed immediate attention, he sought steps and relief from the government as it was running into huge losses.

INDUSTRY AT A GLANCE Units: 60

Large: 10 n MSMEs: 50

Annual turnover: Rs 28,000 cr

Export sales: Rs 7,000 cr

Direct employment: 1.5 lakh

Indirect employment: 3 lakh

Main products: Cotton yarn, polyester spun yarn, poly/cotton yarn

Main issues: Duty on raw cotton, zero duty clearance of polyester spun yarn under ASEAN FTA, inverted duty structure on MMF fibre and yarn stage, delay in implementation of BIS standards on polyester spun yarn and other polyester filament yarns, and 10 per cent hike in power tariff.

He pointed out that at present, the textile industry was running on an average around 50 per cent capacity across the country, which calls for immediate action to protect it.

Arora apprised the House that over 45 million workers were directly employed by the industry, besides tens of millions of indirect beneficiaries.

He apprehended that there were chances of huge unemployment and also a huge amount of the NPA, if immediate measures were not taken to safeguard the industry’s interests.

The ruling AAP parliamentarian from Punjab suggested that there was a need to make import of cotton and polyester fibres duty-free to save the industry.

He also demanded that anti-dumping duty should be imposed on duty-free imports of polyester yarn from countries falling under ASEAN FTA, besides extending export incentives to the industry.

Stressing the need to help the industry, Arora concluded that it would help in achieving, the “Made in India” mission by making imports of raw material cheaper and finished products costlier.

Ludhiana leader

One of the biggest employment generators with over 1.5 lakh employees working around 60 units, Ludhiana’s spinning industry trade has an annual turnover of over Rs 28,000 crore, which comprised almost Rs 7,000 crore of export sales.

With a total installed spindleage of 42 lakh spindles producing yarn worth over Rs 28,000 crore every year, the spinning industry, having 10 large scale units and rest 50 MSMEs, in the industrial and business hub of the North, employs more than 1.5 lakh persons directly, besides providing indirect employment to almost 3 lakh people.

Even as the spinning industry plays the key role in the financial and economic growth of the city and the entire region as well, the trade is passing through a major crisis, primarily due to duty and tax anomalies, leading industrialists have said.

Mainly producing cotton yarn, polyester spun yarn and poly/cotton yarn, the Ludhiana’s spinning industry exports goods worth almost Rs 7,000 crore every year to various countries while its domestic business spans not less than Rs 21,000 crore per annum.

What industrialists say

Aggrieved over what they allege as a raw deal by the government, several industrialists were in talks with other states and UTs to explore shifting or expanding their businesses outside.

Gagan Khanna, Chairman, Arisudana Spinning Mills Limited, said under the inverted duty structure on MMF chain, raw material, including viscose and polyester staple fibre, was taxed at 18 per cent whereas the yarn at 12 per cent, which creates huge accumulation of GST refunds, leading to blockage of working capital, inability to take GST credit on capital goods, besides a time-consuming and cumbersome process for taking refunds.

“All this adds to the cost of the final product, thereby making imports more competitive against domestic products,” he reasoned while seeking reduction of the GST on raw material, including viscose and polyester staple fibre to 12 per cent from the existing 18 per cent, resulting in zero revenue loss to the government.

Kamal Oswal, vice-chairman, Nahar Group, said since October 2021, the government had levied 11 per cent import duty on imports of raw cotton, which had made the entire Indian cotton spinning industry unviable.

“As over 50 per cent of the cotton grown in India is exported in yarn, fabric or apparel form, therefore this chain was viable only till Indian cotton was available at fair prices, which is around 3 to 4 per cent lower than ICE futures price, as Indian cotton has higher trash, short fibre, and contamination,” he said.

Oswal said since the introduction of this duty, the domestic prices were on average higher than ICE future prices by 10 per cent, which had led to huge decline in exports, resulting in closing of spinning mills leading to loss of employment and export revenue.

Seeking removal of 11 per cent import duty on raw cotton introduced in October 2021, the industrialists said the BIS standard on polyester spun yarn (IS 17265) had been repeatedly postponed and the next date for the implementation of the same has been fixed as October 5.

“We urge the government to not give any further extensions so as to prevent low quality material being produced and sold in markets,” the spinning industry asserted while demanding that no further extension should be granted in enforcement of IS 17265.

Industry sought MP’s help

Leading industrialists had recently reached out to RS MP Sanjeev Arora to take up their issues with the government and help their resolution to sustain the existing industry and attract more fresh investment in the textile sector.

Arora had assured the industry leaders to impress upon the government to resolve the genuine problems at the earliest.

Committed to promoting industry: CM

“We are committed to promoting the existing industry and attracting fresh investment in the state. All genuine issues of the industry will be resolved on a priority basis and no stone will be left unturned to provide the best environment and opportunities for the uplift of trade and business,” said Bhagwant Mann, Chief Minister.

