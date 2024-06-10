City’s Keshav Dharni bags AIR 365 in JEE (Advanced)

Ludhiana, June 9
Keshav Dharni from GGN Public School has bagged All India Rank (AIR) 365 in JEE (Advance), the results of which were declared today. Besides, Akemjot Singh from DAV Public School, BRS Nagar, has secured AIR 482 in the examination.
Keshav Dharni has done Class XII from GGN Public School, Rose Garden. His mother Sonika Sharma is a professor at Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) while father Khushdeep Dharni is a professor of business management.
He wants to pursue computer science from IIT-Roorkee, or IIT-Delhi and is fond of playing cricket. He used to give at least 10-11 hours to studies.
The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Madras, has announced the results of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2024. Alongside the results, the final answer key has been released. Initially, students and coaching institutes faced issues as the site crashed. After some time, the students were able to check the results.
Other students who excelled in the exam include Aditya Sharma with AIR 1,026, Anshita Batra AIR 1,236, Agrim Bhanot AIR 1,405, Akunth Jain AIR 1,495, Tanush Bansal AIR 1,546, Hardik Mahindroo AIR 1,566, Dhruv Aggarwal AIR 1,832, Brahmases Singh Makkar AIR 2,600, Aditya Kalra AIR 2,640, Laksh Goel AIR 3,155, Kanav Jain AIR 3,540 and Pranav Goyal AIR 3,928.
