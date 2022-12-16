City’s major issues remained unresolved this year as well

Tribune News Service

Harshraj Singh

Ludhiana, December 15

The Ludhiana Municipal Corporation failed to address major issues like overflowing sewers and rainwater logging in various parts of the city this year as well. During rainy days, sewers overflowed on Panj Peer Road, Chandigarh Road and other areas, forcing the public to face a lot of inconveniences. Commuters were forced to suffer on various broken roads.

The Pakhowal Road ROB and RUBs project has not yet been completed. File photo

Issues like poor solid waste management, uncovered garbage dumps, overcharging at various parking lots of the city, the presence of stray cattle on roads, rampant illegal constructions and commercial activities in residential colonies were left unaddressed. The MC failed to set up any vending zone this year as well. Also, no multi-story parking lot was constructed by the civic body at any market.

A project for bioremediation of legacy waste at the MC’s main garbage dumpsite was started in November. File photo

However, along with the above developments, Ludhiana Smart City Limited bagged the ‘Energy Efficient Solution of the Year Award’ during the 8th National Digital Transformation Conclave held at Guwahati in Assam recently. The award was given in recognition of implementing the Smart LED Street Lights and Centralised Control and Monitoring System under the Smart City Mission. Besides, projects like bioremediation of legacy waste were launched and various kinds of machinery were also purchased this year.

The Forest Department removed concrete around trees at the Waterfront project site in April. File Photo

The Punjab Municipal Infrastructure Development Company (PMIDC) floated tenders for the MC’s first phase of 24x7 canal water supply project, funded by the World Bank and Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank, at an estimated cost of Rs 1693.37 crore. Besides, the deadline for the Rejuvenation of the Buddha Nullah project was extended. However, the MC expects that the Jamalpur STP (sewage treatment plant) will be ready by December 31.

THE HIGHS

Bioremediation of legacy waste

The much-awaited project under the Smart City Mission for the bioremediation of five lakh metric tonnes of legacy waste at the MC’s main garbage dumpsite near Kakka village was launched in November. The first phase of the project will cost Rs 27.17 crore. Tenders have also been floated for Phase II of the project to dispose of the remaining legacy waste.

Regularisation of jobs

The state government regularised the services of 3,542 contractual safai sewaks and sewermen of the Ludhiana Municipal Corporation this year. These employees had been demanding regular jobs for a long period of time.

ICCC set up at Zone D office of MC

In August, the Punjab Local Bodies Minister Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar inaugurated the hi-tech Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) at the MC’s Zone D office. The centre has been set up at a cost of Rs 35.96 crore to comprehensively monitor the city. A total of 1,401 CCTV cameras have been linked with the centre. In addition, 330 more cameras are to be installed in the city which will also be linked with the ICCC.

Purchase of machinery

The MC purchased seven e-rickshaws mounted with anti-smog guns, which spray atomized water (tiny droplets of water), creating artificial mist to bring down air-borne pollutants. The civic body also purchased eight backhoe loader machines this year. Besides, e-rickshaws were also bought to shift garbage to the dump site. A total of 10 plastic reverse vending machines were also installed at various locations of the city.

Mini Rose Garden

In December, the renovated Mini Rose Garden was inaugurated at Kidwai Nagar. The estimated cost of the project was around Rs 3.5 crore, including the cost of maintaining the garden for the next three years. Musical fountains, walkway fountains, two indoor badminton halls, decorative garden lights, an open gym, a jogging track, etc., have been established in the garden.

THE LOWS

NGT slams MC

In July, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) ordered the Ludhiana Municipal Corporation to deposit Rs 100 crore with the district magistrate, towards interim compensation for its failure to comply with solid waste management rules and other environmental norms. After a hut fire incident, in which seven family members, comprising a couple and their five children, were charred to death near the MC’s main garbage dumpsite, the NGT’s monitoring committee inspected the site of the incident and prepared a comprehensive report. The panel highlighted in the report that around 30 lakh metric tonnes of legacy waste had been accumulated at the dump site near Kakka village.

Poor performance in Swachh Survekshan

The city ranked 40 in a list of 45 cities across the country (with a population above 10 lakh) in the national-level cleanliness survey of Swachh Survekshan-2022. In 2021, Ludhiana had ranked 39 among 48 cities. The city got zero marks in the GFC (Garbage Free Cities) Star Rating.

Overcharging at parking lots

The MC faced a lot of criticism for its failure to curb overcharging at various paid parking lots in the city. Instead of taking concrete action to curb violations, the civic body hiked parking rates and introduced bi-hourly rates. Questions were also raised over the role of the MC in allotting all parking lots to firms belonging to a contractor who is allegedly a close aide of a few AAP leaders. Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders and shopkeepers of Feroze Gandhi Market, BRS Nagar, Model Town Extension and Sarabha Nagar markets had opposed the hiked rates. Later, Ludhiana West MLA Gurpreet Gogi mediated a compromise between the contractor and the associations of these four markets. Shopkeepers of the Mata Rani Chowk area and Bhadaur House market also staged protests against the hiked parking rates. However, the civic body did not reduce the rates at any parking lot.

Cave-ins continue to pose threat

A huge portion of road caved in twice near the Shastri Nagar railway crossing (near Ishmeet Chowk) in Ludhiana in September. It was a narrow escape for commuters when a portion of Sua Road also caved in at Passi Nagar in July. The MC had then blamed the old brick sewerage system for these incidents. Road portions near Saggu Chowk, the Punjabi Bagh area and Chaura Bazaar also caved in this year.

Major projects remain incomplete

The ROB/RUBs project at Pakhowal Road under the Smart City Mission was supposed to be completed last year but it failed to see the light of the day this year as well. The MC had, however, opened the RUB (linking Sarabha Nagar with Pakhowal Road and Ishmeet Singh Road) for traffic movement earlier this year. This RUB is a part of the same project at Pakhowal. Besides, projects like the construction and demolition waste management plant, Waterfront Development (Phase 2), 24x7 surface water supply for ABD area, installation of waste compactors, etc., are yet to be completed. A project to relay the athletic track at Guru Nanak Stadium at an estimated cost of Rs 7.75 crore is yet to be started.

OTHER CONTROVERSIES

Forest Department’s action

The Waterfront project under the Smart City Mission met with controversy when the Forest Department, citing NGT and court orders, removed concrete and other material around trees at the Waterfront site along Sidhwan Canal at Sarabha Nagar Ludhiana in April. The Forest Department officials claimed that the MC or Ludhiana Smart City Limited had not obtained the required no-objection certificate from Forest Department for the project. Later, Mayor Balkar Singh Sandhu sought registration of an FIR against the Forest Department officials for damaging the public property at the site. No responsibility of any department or officials has been fixed to date.

Row over age limit

Jobs of contractual sewermen and safai karamcharis above 42 years of age were not regularised by the government. These employees have been staging protests to demand job regularisation.

Dope test row

Employees opposed the MC’s decision of making a dope test mandatory for contractual safai karamcharis and sewer men, whose jobs were being regularised.