City’s Ritvik bags AIR 200, Sanya AIR 344

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, June 14

NEET-UG results were declared on Tuesday and successful candidates from the city were in a jubilant mood. While Ritvik Anand of Ludhiana bagged the all-India rank (AIR) 200 with a score of 700, Sanya Aggarwal secured AIR 344. Besides, Garvit Khanna got AIR 1,092.

AIR 344 Sanya Aggarwal

AIR 200 Ritvik Anand

Ritvik completed his Class XII from DAV Public School located on the Pakhowal road in Ludhiana. He aspires to pursue a career as a surgeon. Ritvik was inspired by his elder brother, who is currently studying MBBS. His father, Arun Anand, is a professor at GADVASU, while his mother, Monica Anand, works as a Senior Town Planner in Jalandhar.

On the other hand, Sanya, who achieved a score of 700 and All India Rank 344, expressed her interest in becoming a cardiac surgeon. Sanya’s father, Vinod Aggarwal, is a Chartered Accountant, and her mother, Preeti Aggarwal, is a homemaker.