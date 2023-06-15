City’s Ritvik bags AIR 200, Sanya AIR 344

Ludhiana, June 14
NEET-UG results were declared on Tuesday and successful candidates from the city were in a jubilant mood. While Ritvik Anand of Ludhiana bagged the all-India rank (AIR) 200 with a score of 700, Sanya Aggarwal secured AIR 344. Besides, Garvit Khanna got AIR 1,092.
Ritvik completed his Class XII from DAV Public School located on the Pakhowal road in Ludhiana. He aspires to pursue a career as a surgeon. Ritvik was inspired by his elder brother, who is currently studying MBBS. His father, Arun Anand, is a professor at GADVASU, while his mother, Monica Anand, works as a Senior Town Planner in Jalandhar.
On the other hand, Sanya, who achieved a score of 700 and All India Rank 344, expressed her interest in becoming a cardiac surgeon. Sanya’s father, Vinod Aggarwal, is a Chartered Accountant, and her mother, Preeti Aggarwal, is a homemaker.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Gujarat braces for Cyclone Biparjoy; landfall today; Somnath, Dwarkadhish temples shut
This will be the second cyclone to hit the state in two year...
Amritpal aide Avtar Singh Khanda dies in England
While unnamed sources say the cause of death was cancer, his...
Indian-origin teen 'brutally stabbed' in UK knife attack tried to get inside a house before collapsing
Grace and fellow student Barnaby Webber were on their way ba...
Relief for Indians; Canadian immigration minister says 'no deportation' of students not involved in visa fraud
India has been raising the issue concerning Indian students ...
Delighted, grateful for everyone's support: PM Modi after UNGA adopts resolution to honour fallen peacekeepers
The Wall will remember sacrifices of over 4,000 soldiers who...