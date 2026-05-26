Civic bodies polls: 2.09L voters to decide fate of 452 candidates in six towns

A total of 2,09,561 voters will exercise their franchise to decide the fate of 452 candidates contesting the municipal council (MC) elections in Khanna, Samrala, Payal, Doraha, Raikot and Jagraon on Tuesday. Polling will be conducted from 8 am to 5 pm at 257 polling stations set up across 108 wards.

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Elaborate arrangements have been made to ensure smooth, peaceful and transparent polling in all municipal councils. Adequate security personnel have also been deployed at polling stations and sensitive locations to maintain law and order during the electoral process.

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Among the total electorate, there are 1,09,244 male voters, 1,00,303 female voters and 14 voters belonging to the third gender category. Khanna Municipal Council, which has 32 wards, has the highest number of electors among all six civic bodies. A total of 99,391 voters, including 51,680 male voters, 47,709 female voters and two others, are eligible to cast their votes in Khanna.

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In Samrala Municipal Council, voting will be held in 12 wards where 17,167 voters, including 8,792 male voters, 8,372 female voters and three others, will participate in the elections. Payal Municipal Council has 6,371 electors, including 3,376 male voters, 2,993 female voters and two others, spread across 11 wards.

In Doraha, a total of 18,160 voters, including 9,526 male voters and 8,634 female voters, will cast votes in 15 wards. Raikot has 20,596 eligible voters, including 10,712 male voters and 9,884 female voters, for elections in 15 wards. Jagraon Municipal Council has 47,876 voters, including 25,158 male voters, 22,711 female voters and seven others, across 23 wards.

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Officials informed that there were 112 wards in these municipal councils. However, four wards have already been decided unopposed, including three wards in Samrala and one in Khanna, reducing the number of wards going to polls to 108.

The administration has appealed to voters to participate enthusiastically in the democratic process and cast their votes fearlessly while following all polling guidelines. Voters have also been advised to carry valid identity proof to polling booths for hassle-free voting.

Voters who do not possess a voter photo identity card, but whose names are included in the ward-wise voter list can cast their votes by showing any of the alternative documents. These include Aadhaar Card, Indian passport, driving licence, PAN card with photograph, MGNREGA job card, ration card/blue card among others.

Deputy Commissioner Himanshu Jain stated that conducting free, fair and transparent elections was the top priority of the administration and adequate arrangements had been ensured as per the directions of the state election commission for smooth and hassle-free conduct of the entire electoral process. He appealed to voters to come forward in large numbers and exercise their right to vote without any fear, pressure or inducement. The counting of votes will be conducted on May 29.

Stage set for election of 61 councillors in Malerkotla

Malerkotla: The administration here has claimed to have completed all arrangements for free and fair election of 61 councillors at three subdivisions of Malerkotla district on Tuesday. About 800 police personnel have been deployed for maintaining security and 141 booths have been established at 52 polling stations of Ahmedgarh, Amargarh and Malerkotla.

The administration has made adequate security arrangements at 36 sensitive locations and 111 sensitive polling booths. 31 of these have been identified as hypersensitive. 1,27,778 eligible voters, including 61,175 women, have been enrolled for election in Amargarh (5,943), Ahmedgarh (23,971) and Malerkotla (97,864).

DC Viraj S Tidke said that adequate arrangements had been made according to guidelines of the election commission, Punjab, for polling at Ahmedgarh (17 wards), Amargarh (11 ) and Malerkotla (33) scheduled to take place on Tuesday.