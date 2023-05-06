Civic bodies to construct more cattle ponds, animal shelters

Our Correspondent

Mandi Ahmedgarh, May 5

Continuing their drive to prevent cruelty to animals and ensure their welfare, the authorities at civic bodies of the region claimed to have initiated the process of constructing more cattle ponds and animal shelters for accommodating stray animals and dogs.

Besides helping implement the recommendations of the Animal Welfare Board, the move will also result in a decline in the number of mishaps being caused due to the nuisance of stray animals.

The decision to augment arrangements for the welfare of stray animals was taken during a meeting of the Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA). The meeting was held under the supervision of Malerkotla Deputy Commissioner Paramvir Singh.

Ahmedgarh SDM Harbans Singh said the officials of civic bodies had been advised to ensure that no animal, stray or domesticated, should be subjected to cruelty at any cost.

“DC Paramvir Singh has advised the officials of civic bodies falling under Ahmedgarh and Amargarh subdivisions to identify more suitable places for establishing cattle ponds and dog shelters,” the SDM said.

He added that the district-level SPCA would monitor the execution of orders of the DC.

DC Paramvir Singh said the aim of setting up the SPCA was to animal prevent. “We have also decided to constitute a Cow Welfare Committee at the district-level under the chairmanship of the Additional Deputy Commissioner Rajdeep Kaur so that the cow cess being collected through municipal councils and nagar panchayats can be utilised for the welfare of the cows in the district,” the DC said.

He added that civic bodies had also been asked to undertake sterilisation drives of dogs.

Residents of the local town and surrounding localities had been harassed a lot due to the nuisance created by stray dogs and cows. Besides being a major factor behind vehicular accidents, dogs and cows have also caused threat to human lives here.

Residents now see a ray of hope to get the long-pending issue solved as the civic body authorities have been advised to ensure that all stray animals and dogs are kept at places designated as cattle ponds and kennels.