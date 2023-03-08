Civic body adopts human resource mgmt system to promote digitisation

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 7

The Municipal Corporation (MC) has adopted Integrated Human Resource Management System (IHRMS) of the state government. Officials termed the move another step towards digitisation. Now, the process to disburse salaries of staff will be completed online.

MC Commissioner Shena Aggarwal conducted a meeting in this regard with the officials concerned at the MC’s Zone D office on Tuesday. She also issued orders wherein the officials have been directed to complete the process of issuing salaries for the month of March online.

The orders stated that drawing and disbursing officers (DDO) would ensure that the process was completed online. Otherwise, they would be held responsible and departmental action would be taken against them.

The officials stated that besides completing the process to credit salaries of the employees online, the entire work of sanctioning leave, leave encashment, granting increments to staff and maintaining service book record would slowly be shifted to the IHRMS, as per the directions received from the MC Commissioner.

Recently, Dr Aggarwal had also issued orders, making it mandatory for the staff to mark the attendance through facial recognition machines.