Civic body aims to complete Pakhowal Road RUB by Aug 15

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, July 20

A review meeting for Smart City Mission projects was conducted by MC Commissioner and CEO Ludhiana Smart City Limited Shena Aggarwal on Thursday. During the meeting, officials were asked to provide updates on the ongoing construction of the railway overbridge (ROB) and railway under bridge (RUB) on Pakhowal Road, here.

According to an MC official, they aim to finish the construction work of the RUB on Pakhowal Road by August 15, and after its completion, it will be accessible for traffic movement. However, the official also said the construction work of the ROB may require some additional time to be fully completed.

Additionally, the status of the Smart Malhar Road project was also discussed during the meeting. It came to light that the project had not been fully completed so far as the power lines were yet to be shifted by the PSPCL. In response to the issue, the Commissioner had issued orders to obtain a timeline from the PSPCL for shifting the power cables so that the project could be completed at the earliest, an official said.

Moreover, discussions were held on the upcoming all-weather swimming pool project at Rakh Bagh Sports Complex. Tender bids for the project are expected to be opened on July 26.

If the tendering process remains successful this time, the work order will be issued to the successful bidder. The all-weather swimming pool will provide year-round access to enthusiasts. The estimated cost of the project is about Rs 5.21 crore.

Furthermore, under the Smart City Mission, a meeting of the Board of Directors is scheduled in days to come and the CEO has directed the officials to prepare for it as well.