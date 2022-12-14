Civic body bags award for efficient energy use

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, December 13

The Municipal Corporation bagged ‘Energy Efficient Solution of the Year award’ during the 8th National Digital Transformation Conclave and Awards held in Guwahati (Assam) last week.

MC Commissioner Dr Shena Aggarwal said the award had been conferred to Ludhiana Smart City Limited (LSCL) for implementing Smart LED Street Lights and Centralised Control and Monitoring System under smart city mission. The national conclave was jointly organised by the Department of Information Technology (IT), Government of Assam and GovConnect.

Mayor Balkar Singh Sandhu and MC Commissioner Dr Shena Aggarwal said the project aimed to reduce the energy consumption by replacing the existing luminaries by energy efficient LED luminaries. The scope covers replacement of existing luminaires within MC limits with LED Luminaires, including LED lamp, driver and luminaire and installation of centralised control and monitoring system (CCMS) and comprehensive operation and maintenance for eight years.

“Under the project, taken up at a cost of over Rs 71 crore (including infrastructure development charges (IDC) cost of Rs 13.39 crore), over 1.5 lakh luminaires have been replaced and 1,474 switch points have been installed across the city. In addition to this, maintenance of already installed 3,000 LED street lights is being taken up under the project”, they said.

“Due to replacement of existing traditional lighting systems with LED luminaries, the MC has achieved an energy saving of 63.25 per cent on electricity charges. This has resulted in efficient energy utilisation. After the implementation of this project, the MC has saved over Rs 5.02 crore as energy savings till date. Energy saving is further expected to increase in the coming time”, they said.