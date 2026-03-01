icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026 Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Ludhiana / Civic body bags ‘best Smart City award’ for canal-based water supply project

Civic body bags ‘best Smart City award’ for canal-based water supply project

Under scheme, treated surface water will be supplied to households across city

article_Author
Nikhil Bhardwaj
Ludhiana, Updated At : 01:11 AM Mar 26, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
MC officials receive the Best Smart City Water Initiative Award in New Delhi.
Advertisement

Achieving yet another milestone, the Municipal Corporation (MC), Ludhiana, has been conferred with the ‘Best Smart City Water Initiative Award’ during the Global Sustainability and Innovation Awards 2026, held in New Delhi.

Advertisement

The award has been conferred for the World Bank and AIIB-funded canal-based water supply project.

Advertisement

Mayor Inderjit Kaur and MC Commissioner Neeru Katyal Gupta said the award, organised by the Earth Water Foundation, was received by MC Joint Commissioner Vineet Kumar on behalf of the Municipal Corporation.

Advertisement

The award was presented by former Chief Secretary of Uttar Pradesh Durga Shankar Mishra. Superintending Engineer (SE) Parul Goyal was also present during the ceremony.

The civic body officials said the project had been recognised for incorporating advanced technology. Further, the speed of the ongoing project had also been appreciated.

Advertisement

Under the project, treated surface water would be supplied to households across the city. The first phase of the project is going on. Besides upgrading the water supply infrastructure, a world class water treatment plant (WTP) is also being established at Bilga village (near Sahnewal).

The civic body officials stated that the project includes all state-of-the-art technological developments that have happened in recent years in the field of water management such as automation through SCADA, VFD operated valves, leak detection systems, digital twin, etc.

Once the project is completed, it will mark a milestone in the history of the city and the Municipal Corporation (MC) remains committed to provide clean canal water to residents.

The Mayor and the MC chief said it was a matter of great pride that the Municipal Corporation had been honoured and recognised during the Global Sustainability and Innovation Awards. They congratulated the civic body officials and residents for the achievement.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
youngInnovater
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts