Civic body bags ‘best Smart City award’ for canal-based water supply project

Achieving yet another milestone, the Municipal Corporation (MC), Ludhiana, has been conferred with the ‘Best Smart City Water Initiative Award’ during the Global Sustainability and Innovation Awards 2026, held in New Delhi.

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The award has been conferred for the World Bank and AIIB-funded canal-based water supply project.

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Mayor Inderjit Kaur and MC Commissioner Neeru Katyal Gupta said the award, organised by the Earth Water Foundation, was received by MC Joint Commissioner Vineet Kumar on behalf of the Municipal Corporation.

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The award was presented by former Chief Secretary of Uttar Pradesh Durga Shankar Mishra. Superintending Engineer (SE) Parul Goyal was also present during the ceremony.

The civic body officials said the project had been recognised for incorporating advanced technology. Further, the speed of the ongoing project had also been appreciated.

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Under the project, treated surface water would be supplied to households across the city. The first phase of the project is going on. Besides upgrading the water supply infrastructure, a world class water treatment plant (WTP) is also being established at Bilga village (near Sahnewal).

The civic body officials stated that the project includes all state-of-the-art technological developments that have happened in recent years in the field of water management such as automation through SCADA, VFD operated valves, leak detection systems, digital twin, etc.

Once the project is completed, it will mark a milestone in the history of the city and the Municipal Corporation (MC) remains committed to provide clean canal water to residents.

The Mayor and the MC chief said it was a matter of great pride that the Municipal Corporation had been honoured and recognised during the Global Sustainability and Innovation Awards. They congratulated the civic body officials and residents for the achievement.