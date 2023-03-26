Civic body collects Rs 25L property tax

Ludhiana, March 25
Municipal Corporation’s suvidha centres across all zones were open on Saturday for the collection of property tax and will remain open on Sunday (March 26).
MC’s Superintendent Vivek Verma said the civic body collected around Rs 25.27 lakh property tax on Saturday, with 939 property owners making their tax payments by the evening. During the ongoing financial year, the MC has collected approximately Rs 115 crore as property tax till March 24.
The MC is urging residents to pay their taxes by March 31 to avoid an additional 10 per cent penalty and 18 per cent interest on delayed payment. The MC will charge 10 per cent penalty on payment of tax from January 1 to March 31.
