Civic body committee gives approval to dev projects worth over Rs 12 crore

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 11

The technical advisory committee of the Municipal Corporation (MC) has given its approval to work orders and estimates for various development projects worth over Rs 12 crore on Tuesday. The committee was formed under the leadership of the MC Commissioner after the tenure of the MC General House ended last month. Its first meeting was held at the Commissioner’s Camp office today.

During the meeting, 13 proposals were presented for the city’s development, of which 12 were approved and one kept pending. One of the proposals was about creating a park in the city, entirely made of waste material. However, the health branch of the corporation proposed to spend Rs 25 lakh on the development of the park. However, it has been kept pending. The MC, Commissioner, Shena Aggarwal, has decided to study the proposal thoroughly before making any decision.

Meanwhile, the committee has approved the remaining 12 proposals, which include work orders for purchasing jetting-cum-suction machines (to clean sewers) at a cost of over Rs 5 crore, developing a green belt from Jawaddi Bridge to Pakhowal Road, reconditioning of Hambran Road from Session Chowk to Haibowal Chowk, Ludhiana, for purchasing bituminous material for road repair, developing parks in Ward 59 and estimates for purchasing four tractor-operated and semi-automatic mobile machines for crushing construction and demolition waste and installation of GPS tracking devices on e-rickshaws.

Additionally, the committee also approved a proposal to call for an expression of interest for a door-to-door collection of the waste project.