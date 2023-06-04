Civic body cracks the whip, removes 60 encroachments

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, June 3

Cracking the whip on roadside encroachments, the Municipal Corporation conducted anti-encroachment drives on the Ghora Factory road and Sherpur area on Saturday and removed around 60 temporary encroachments.

The demolition drive was conducted because encroachments were disturbing vehicular movement in the area. The drive was conducted jointly by the tehbazaari wing of all four zones of the MC.

MC Joint Commissioner Kulpreet Singh and Zonal Commissioner Tajinderpal Singh Panchhi said an anti-encroachment drive has been carried out in Sherpur area (near Aarti Steels) three days ago (on May 31). However, officials discovered later that the violators had started to re-establish the vegetable market. Hence, the drive was again conducted on Saturday and vends/sheds were razed using JCB machines. MC teams also removed encroachments by street vendors and shopkeepers from the 100 Feet road in Sherpur area.

Superintendent Rajeev Bhardwaj said the civic body teams also took action against over a dozen scrap dealers and factory owners who had encroached upon a stretch of road on the Ghoda Factory road. The material kept by the violators on the road was also confiscated by MC teams.