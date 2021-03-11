Civic body cuts 2 illegal sewer connections

Ludhiana, May 13
Continuing its drive against illegal colonies, the MC on Friday disconnected sewer connections of two illegal colonies outside the MC limits today.
The team, led by JE Kuldeep Singh, today disconnected main sewer connections of two illegal colonies on Gill-Bulara Road. The MC had earlier identified over 200 illegal colonies whose colonisers had joined the sewerage connections with the MC’s sewer lines.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
27 dead in Delhi office fire, toll likely to go up
Two floors have been gutted | 50-60 persons rescued
Chintan Shivir: Congress moots 'one family, one ticket' formula, but waiver for the Gandhis
New organisational unit ‘Mandal’ on cards
20 Punjabis in fray for Ontario provincial polls
Major political outfits banking heavily on South Asians in g...
Mohali RPG blast: 6 conspirators held, attackers at large
Pakistan-based gangster Harwinder Rinda and Canada-based gan...