Civic body cuts 2 illegal sewer connections

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 13

Continuing its drive against illegal colonies, the MC on Friday disconnected sewer connections of two illegal colonies outside the MC limits today.

The team, led by JE Kuldeep Singh, today disconnected main sewer connections of two illegal colonies on Gill-Bulara Road. The MC had earlier identified over 200 illegal colonies whose colonisers had joined the sewerage connections with the MC’s sewer lines.