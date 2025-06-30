Civic body employee shines at International marathon

Adding another feather to his cap, a clerk deputed in the Municipal Corporation (MC), Ludhiana, Baljinder Singh (36) participated in the Laguna Phuket International marathon held in Phuket, Thailand, recently.

It was his first marathon outside the country. Of the total 234 runners who participated in the international marathon (21 km) under the age category of 30-39 years, Baljinder Singh clinched the sixth position.

He said he had been participating in different marathons at various levels and it was an honour to represent the country and the civic body in the Phuket International marathon.

A resident of Baraich village in Mullanpur Dakha, Baljinder has been working as a clerk in the office of the MC Commissioner in Zone D. He has been participating in several marathons held in the past at district and state levels.

“I would continue to take part in such events to make my country and town proud. Besides the recognition, taking part in such events keep me fit. I urge everyone to take part in such activities to stay fit,” he added.