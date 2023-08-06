 Civic body faces criticism as draft ward delimitation map ‘illegible’ for public : The Tribune India

Ex-councillors, activists threaten to take the matter to the High Court

Ward delimitation map displayed at MC’s Zone D office in Ludhiana. Tribune photo: HIMANSHU MAHAJAN



Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, August 5

Following the issuance of the draft notification for the ward delimitation in areas under the jurisdiction of the Ludhiana Municipal Corporation, a draft map of 95 wards was displayed from the second floor of MC’s Zone D office on Friday. However, the placement of the map has raised concerns as it was positioned in a way that made it difficult for the people to check and read the information, prompting criticism from many opposition party leaders and activists. Questions are being raised over the role of the MC authorities due to the improper placement of the map.

Members of the public action committee said they visited the MC’s Zone D office on Saturday to examine the map but faced difficulty in reading it due to its improper placement. Additionally, they raised concerns about the absence of the draft map on the MC’s official website. One of the members of the committee voiced criticism of the draft map’s presentation, claiming that information displayed on the map was unreadable. “We will lodge objections that the map was illegible and take the matter to the Punjab and Haryana High Court”, he said.

Notably, the draft notification indicates that numerous wards have undergone changes in their numbers and boundaries. Certain former councillors from opposition parties expressed concerns over the fact that the wards in which they won during the 2018 MC elections had now been reserved for either women or the SC category.

Congress leader and former councillor Mamta Ashu revealed that the ward she won during the 2018 elections, along with another ward, has been combined and allocated as a reserved ward for the SC category. Despite the change, Mamta Ashu said she remains committed to contesting the upcoming MC elections from whichever ward the Congress chooses to nominate her.

Jaspal Singh Giaspura, former leader of opposition in the MC House from the Shiromani Akali Dal and former councillor of Ward 30, raised serious concerns about the draft notification for ward delimitation. “SAD candidates had secured victories in Ward 28, 29 and 30 during the 2018 elections. However, numbers and boundaries of these wards had now been changed and designated as reserved for the SC category. In response to this development, we will take the matter to court now,” he said.

According to Gurdeep Singh Neetu, a senior BJP leader and former councillor, the ward delimitation process appears to be solely politically motivated. He claimed that the draft map was intentionally displayed from the second floor, making it challenging for the public to examine it properly. Neetu also criticised the AAP government for providing insufficient time to file objections. Furthermore, he said the ward area from which he won previously had now been reserved for the women’s category.

Another former councillor, Baljinder Singh Bunty, criticised the AAP government, alleging that the map was intentionally displayed on the second floor of the MC office, making it difficult for the people to review and lodge objections. Bunty said Congress leaders are planning to file objections regarding the draft proposal. If their concerns go unaddressed, they were prepared to take the matter to the Punjab and Haryana High Court, he added.

Objections can be submitted within week, say officials

MC officials said the map of the draft ward delimitation had been installed at the MC’s Zone D office and residents could submit objections/suggestions regarding the draft notification with the MC within the time period of a week starting from August 4.

An official said the draft notification has divided the city area into 95 wards with 50 per cent reserved for women. Additionally, 14 wards had been reserved for the SC category and two for the BC category. Civic body officials claimed that the draft notification was prepared by rationalising the city’s population among different wards.

MC Commissioner Shena Aggarwal said the process of finalising ward delimitation in the city was underway and residents could submit their objections regarding the draft notification within a week.

