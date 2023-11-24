Civic body gets six weeks’ time for submission of action-taken report

Tribune News Service

Harshraj Singh

Ludhiana, November 23

In a case pertaining to the alleged unauthorised commercial activities and installation of a statue in Rakh Bagh park in violation of the rules, the Municipal Corporation (MC) has submitted a report confirming that the statue installed by a private company in the park is illegal. The report assures that appropriate legal action will be taken in this regard. Now, the MC has got six weeks’ time to submit a follow-up action-taken report on the matter.

Notably, two residents had previously lodged a complaint with the National Green Tribunal (NGT), alleging unauthorised commercialisation, the installation of a private individual’s statue and exorbitant rates for joy rides and toy train by the private company in Rakh Bagh. They contended that the park had been entrusted to the firm for maintenance as part of the corporate social responsibility (CSR) by the corporation. In April, the NGT had directed the Municipal Commissioner to verify the facts, take remedial action and submit a report within two months.

According to the NGT order, dated November 21, the MC has submitted a report in compliance with the Tribunal’s previous directives. The report highlights that the MC inspected Rakh Bagh and found that Hero Cycle Limited is charging rates as fixed by the MC for rides, toy train and games.

The MC’s report further states that the company has set up a cafeteria for public convenience. To affix the rates for food items for the public, the MC has already sent a letter to the Deputy Commissioner, Ludhiana, for finalisation of the rates. However, as of now, the rates have not been finalised.

Additionally, the MC’s report highlights the illegal installation of a statue in the park by the firm. The MC did not grant permission for the installation of the same. The company has been asked to provide an explanation in this regard.

During the hearing on November 21, the legal counsel for the MC has sought a six-week time to submit further action-taken report. Subsequently, the Principal Bench of the NGT has scheduled the next hearing for January 31, 2024.

Members of the public accounts committee (PAC), including Dr Amandeep Singh Bains and others, convened a press conference on Thursday on the matter. The PAC members expressed concerns that they were being forced to move the NGT on various matters related to the environment due to the failure of authorities concerned in the MC and other departments to curb violations. A member of the PAC, Kapil Arora, raised questions about the alleged lease of the green belt area, where a dog park had been developed into private hands.