Civic body holds cleanliness drive in Buddha Nullah's vicinity

Ludhiana, June 30

In view of the ongoing rainy season, a special cleanliness drive was organised in the vicinity of Buddha Nullah, starting from Haibowal Bridge till railway lines near Kundanpuri area, here on Friday.

Chief Sanitary Inspector (CSI) Surinder Dogra said over 100 sweepers were involved in the drive, which was organised to remove dirt, garbage and wild grass in the vicinity of the nullah, so that dirt does not flow into the nullah during the rainy season.

“During the cleanliness drive, which was organised under the banner of ‘Swachh Bharat mission’, the staff also urged the residents of the nearby localities to stop dumping waste in the nullah and stop using banned plastic carry bags and single-use plastic items,” Dogra said.

MC Commissioner Shena Aggarwal said regular cleanliness and awareness drives were being organised in the city and the residents should support the authorities in keeping the city clean and green.

The Commissioner further stated that the civic body was regularly monitoring the process to clean the nullah, so that it does not overflow during the rainy season.

The MC on Friday issued challans of Rs 5,000 each to 20 dairy owners in the Haibowal dairy complex.

Civic body officials conducted inspections at 76 dairy units and issued challans against 20 units from where cow dung was being dumped into the sewer lines or open spaces.

After the civic body had earmarked four acres of land in Balloke sewer treatment plant (STP) for dumping cow dung, the dairy owners in Haibowal dairy complex were directed to stop dumping it in sewer lines and open spaces.