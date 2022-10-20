Civic body ignoring poor condition of Sherpur Road

Tribune News Service

Harshraj Singh

Ludhiana, October 19

Huge potholes pose a grave threat to commuters on Main Sherpur Road, here. The road has not been repaired for long, leaving the public to face inconvenience.

A stretch of the road from HP Dharam Kanda to Government High School, Sherpur, is in extremely bad condition. No steps have been taken to get potholes repaired near the government primary and high schools, Spring Dale Public School, Ludhiana Trade Centre, Sherpur main market and other points on the road.

Sajid, who often visits Sherpur for official works, said: “Thousands of commuters pass through the road every day but the road is in a state of neglect for a long time. After the rainy season, deep potholes had been posing a threat of fatal mishaps. A large number of heavy vehicles also pass through the stretch. We demand the government to take necessary measures to get the road repaired at the earliest.”

A resident said: “Despite repeated demands of residents, the main road has not been repaired. Many schoolchildren and other people pass through the badly broken road in routine. Sometimes, vehicles get damaged while passing over huge potholes. Flying dust particles have made commuting difficult. Whenever it rains, water accumulates on the road, riddled with potholes. The corporation must take necessary measures to get the road repaired at the earliest. Also, provision of a proper rainwater drainage system must be ensured on the stretch.”

Earlier, the sewerage line was also laid on a stretch of the road but the portion that was dug for laying pipes was not repaired after the work.

MC Superintending Engineer Ranjit Singh said an estimate to recarpet Sherpur Road from HP Dharam Kanda to Aarti Steels intersection had been made by the civic body. The estimate would be sent to the higher authorities concerned for required approval.

Potholes at many points not fixed for long

