Civic body invites students for idea exchange forum

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, August 6

In a bid to involve the youth in sustainable development effort, Ludhiana Municipal Corporation (MC) is organising an idea exchange forum ‘Ludhiana Smart [email protected] - Envisioninig our future’ for students of schools and colleges.

The aim is to bring youth together and focus on addressing challenges and opportunities for development of the city.

The event is being organised under the Smart City mission and it draws inspiration from the national vision, [email protected], which aims for growth, development, and inclusivity. [email protected] involves a series of activities and events aimed at marking the nation’s 100 years of Independence.

The event will be held on August 11 (10am to 5pm) at the MC Zone A office near Mata Rani Chowk and students can register themselves by August 8.

For registration, the students can also scan the QR code mentioned on the social media pages (Facebook, Instagram) of the MC, Ludhiana.

Each team should have at least three students and they should come up with presentations/videos etc containing solutions for the problems and opportunities/proposed plans for development of the city.

The topics can be mobility and transport, infrastructure, education, public health, IT and governance, livelihood and employment, tourism, art, culture and heritage, sports, recreation and entertainment, environmental sustainability etc.

MC chief Dr Shena Aggarwal said the event aims to engage the youth and promote innovation.