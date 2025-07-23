DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana
Home / Ludhiana / Civic body issues 95 challans to street vendors for littering

Civic body issues 95 challans to street vendors for littering

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 05:17 AM Jul 23, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The Municipal Corporation office in Ludhiana. FILE
Advertisement

Cracking the whip against littering on the city’s streets, teams of the Municipal Corporation (MC) issued challans to 95 vendors across the city for failing to place dustbins and maintaining cleanliness around their stalls.

Advertisement

Earlier this month, MC Commissioner Aaditya Dachalwal had issued an order directing street vendors to ensure dustbins/receptacles and cleanliness around their vends or face challan of upto Rs 2,000. Further, the order read an FIR could also be lodged against adamant repeated violators.

Vendors were ordered to hand over garbage to waste collectors or dump it at designated sites (transfer stations) only after closing for the day. Vendors were also asked to refrain from burning waste, spitting, urinating in public spaces or using banned single-use plastic items at their stalls.

Advertisement

Acting on these orders, the health and tehbazaari teams of all four zones of the civic body conducted a drive against violators and issued 95 challans. Of these, 10 challans were issued in the areas falling under Zone-A, 20 in Zone-B, 23 in Zone-C and 42 in Zone-D. The teams also issued challans for the use of plastic carry bags.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts