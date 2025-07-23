Civic body issues 95 challans to street vendors for littering

Cracking the whip against littering on the city’s streets, teams of the Municipal Corporation (MC) issued challans to 95 vendors across the city for failing to place dustbins and maintaining cleanliness around their stalls.

Earlier this month, MC Commissioner Aaditya Dachalwal had issued an order directing street vendors to ensure dustbins/receptacles and cleanliness around their vends or face challan of upto Rs 2,000. Further, the order read an FIR could also be lodged against adamant repeated violators.

Vendors were ordered to hand over garbage to waste collectors or dump it at designated sites (transfer stations) only after closing for the day. Vendors were also asked to refrain from burning waste, spitting, urinating in public spaces or using banned single-use plastic items at their stalls.

Acting on these orders, the health and tehbazaari teams of all four zones of the civic body conducted a drive against violators and issued 95 challans. Of these, 10 challans were issued in the areas falling under Zone-A, 20 in Zone-B, 23 in Zone-C and 42 in Zone-D. The teams also issued challans for the use of plastic carry bags.