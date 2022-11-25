Civic body mulls 2 plants to handle 700 MT solid waste

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, November 24

MC Commissioner Dr Shena Aggarwal on Thursday held a meeting with the health branch officials at Municipal Corporation’s (MC) Zone-D office, Sarabha Nagar, to hold discussions on solid waste management in the city.

Around 1,100 metric tonne of solid waste was generated in the city daily, but the MC’s waste processing plant was lying closed since February, 2021.

Now, the MC was planning to set up two new plants to manage 700 metric tonne of waste out of 1,100 metric tonne of waste daily. A discussion was held on the issue during the meeting today.

According to the information, detailed project report had been prepared for the bio-CNG plant for 200 metric tonne of wet waste daily. The report would be sent to the government for final approval. After getting the required approval from the government, the tendering process would be initiated for the construction of the bio-CNG plant.

Besides, there was a plan to set up another plant (materials recovery facility) for 500 metric tonnes of dry waste daily. The consultant company had been asked to prepare a detailed project report for the same.

The MC had also planned to set up a waste-to-energy plant but the state government was yet to finalise the guidelines for the same, according to an official.