Civic body officials told to meet recovery targets

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, June 7

Municipal Corporation Ludhiana Zonal Commissioner Dr Poonampreet Kaur today held a meeting with the staff concerned regarding the recovery of water and sewerage, disposal charges and property tax at the Zone-C office on Gill Road, Ludhiana. She said seven teams had been deployed to ensure the recovery of pending dues from defaulters. She said three teams had been deployed to check property tax returns that were filed on the basis of wrong assessment.

The teams have been told to meet the recovery targets.

She also directed the teams to make the public aware that they must pay their property tax based on correct assessment.

Seven illegal sewer connections snapped

The Municipal Corporation on Tuesday disconnected seven illegal sewerage connections in different areas. MC’s Superintending Engineer Ravinder Garg said staff of the civic body disconnected six illegal sewer connections of vehras at Ram Nagar in Ward 29.

He said an illegal sewer connection had been disconnected on Churpur Road.