Civic body plans to move SC after NGT dismisses review petition

Harshraj Singh

Ludhiana, August 25

After the Municipal Corporation’s review petition against the order issued by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) for depositing Rs 100 crore as interim compensation has been dismissed by the NGT, the fund-starved corporation is now raising the matter with the state government and also planning to move the Supreme Court.

On July 25, the NGT had ordered the corporation to deposit Rs 100 crore with the District Magistrate, Ludhiana, towards interim compensation within one month in a matter related to the death of seven persons in a hut (jhuggi) fire incident near its main dumpsite in April this year and the MC’s failure to ensure compliance of the solid waste management rules, resulting in accumulation of around 30 lakh metric tonnes of legacy waste at the main dumpsite.

The MC later filed a review petition against the tribunal order. During the hearing held on August 18 in this regard, the NGT Bench dismissed the MC’s review application.

After the MC’s review petition was dismissed by the NGT, Additional Commissioner Aaditya Dachalwal said they were taking up the matter with the state government. He said the civic body was planning to file an appeal before the Supreme Court in this regard.

Notably, seven family members, including a couple and their five children, were charred to death after a fire broke out in their ‘jhuggi’ located near the MC’s main dumpsite near Kakka village in April this year. The family used to earn a livelihood from rag-picking at the dumpsite.

Taking suo motu cognisance on a media report regarding the fire tragedy, the NGT asked its monitoring panel to furnish a factual situation report with regard to the cause of death, persons responsible for the failure and remedial action, including a measure, to prevent such incidents in future. Later, the monitoring panel inspected the hut fire incident site and the MC’s dumpsite.

In its report, the monitoring committee had also highlighted that the administrative set-up at Ludhiana had failed so far as compliance to the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016, is concerned.

