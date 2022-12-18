Civic body razes 9 illegal structures

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, December 17

The Municipal Corporation (MC) in its anti-encroachment drive in Kunj Vihar on Jassian road razed nine illegal under-construction buildings on Saturday.

Officials said most of these were illegal industrial constructions, being built in residential area.

MC head draftsman (Zone D) MS Bedi said the MC had received a number of complaints against illegal constructions and the area building inspector had also identified illegal activities in the area.