Civic body razes under-construction unauthorised colony

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, June 8

Taking action against unauthorised constructions, the Municipal Corporation (MC) razed an under- construction illegal colony near the main dumpsite of the MC on Tajpur Road.

Building branch officials stated that a colony was being carved out and the coloniser was also establishing an office at the site. Working on the directions of Municipal Corporation Commissioner Sandeep Rishi, action was taken on Saturday and the illegal colony was razed.

Assistant Town Planner (ATP), Zone B, Harvinder Singh, said they came to know about the illegal construction during a routine inspection, following which the team visited the site on Saturday and took action against the illegal colony. Further, the coloniser had been warned of strict legal action if he restarts the construction at the site.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.