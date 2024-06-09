Civic body razes under-construction unauthorised colony

Ludhiana, June 8
Taking action against unauthorised constructions, the Municipal Corporation (MC) razed an under- construction illegal colony near the main dumpsite of the MC on Tajpur Road.
Building branch officials stated that a colony was being carved out and the coloniser was also establishing an office at the site. Working on the directions of Municipal Corporation Commissioner Sandeep Rishi, action was taken on Saturday and the illegal colony was razed.
Assistant Town Planner (ATP), Zone B, Harvinder Singh, said they came to know about the illegal construction during a routine inspection, following which the team visited the site on Saturday and took action against the illegal colony. Further, the coloniser had been warned of strict legal action if he restarts the construction at the site.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Rammohan Naidu, Lalan Singh, Jayant Chaudhry, Jitan Manjhi likely to be Cabinet ministers
Phone calls made to the ministerial hopefuls
Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah likely to be retained; ML Khattar, Bommai sounded
Among the former ministers likely to be retained are Nirmala...
Prime Minister-designate Narendra Modi pays tribute at Mahatma Gandhi memorial ahead of swearing-in this evening
Modi is set to begin his third straight term as prime minist...
Maldivian President Muizzu arrives in Delhi to attend Modi’s oath-taking ceremony
It is Muizzu’s first visit to India after he became the isla...
Heavy security in place for Modi's swearing-in ceremony
A multi-layer security arrangement involving five companies ...