Civic body removes 800 slums in city

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 6

The Municipal Corporation (MC) conducted an anti-encroachment drive and officials claimed to have removed a large number of slums on Monday.

Officials of the Municipal Corporation said the drive was against encroachments on the green belt situated alongside the old GT Road from Sherpur Chowk till the Dhandari Bridge. Commenced around noon, the drive to remove the slums continued till this evening in the presence of Duty Magistrate Pardeep Kumar and police personnel.

Municipal Corporation Superintendents Rajeev Bhardwaj and Sanjeev Uppal said the drive was organised to free the green belt area from encroachments.

Senior officials, including Zonal Commissioner Sonam Chaudhary and Joint Commissioner Kulpreet Singh, were regularly monitoring the situation.

The officials claimed 800 slums had been removed.