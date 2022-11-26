Ludhiana civic body removes illegal fish market

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, November 25

The Municipal Corporation on Friday removed an unauthorised fish market along the Sidhwan Canal on Gill Road here.

MC’s Joint Commissioner-cum-Zonal Commissioner (C) Kulpreet Singh said the unauthorised fish market had been removed from the site along the canal.

He said earlier, the civic body had taken action against the fish market but some people had again started selling fish in an unauthorised manner there. Hence, action was taken today.

If anyone was found selling fish at the site again, the corporation would lodge an FIR against the person, he said.