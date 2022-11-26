Ludhiana civic body removes illegal fish market

Ludhiana, November 25
The Municipal Corporation on Friday removed an unauthorised fish market along the Sidhwan Canal on Gill Road here.
MC’s Joint Commissioner-cum-Zonal Commissioner (C) Kulpreet Singh said the unauthorised fish market had been removed from the site along the canal.
He said earlier, the civic body had taken action against the fish market but some people had again started selling fish in an unauthorised manner there. Hence, action was taken today.
If anyone was found selling fish at the site again, the corporation would lodge an FIR against the person, he said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
26/11 perpetrators must be brought to justice: Jaishankar
140 Indian nationals and 26 citizens of 23 countries lose th...
Be it individuals or institutions, our duties are our first priority: PM Modi
Was addressing Constitution Day function at Supreme Court
Punjab's Rajwinder Singh killed Australian woman because her dog barked at him
after killing he buried the body in the sand and tied the do...
Video of jailed AAP minister Satyendar Jain meeting Tihar jail superintendent surfaces
The purported video of the AAP leader meeting the jail super...
After 10-year-old booked in Punjab for 'glorifying' gun culture, DGP gives 3 days’ time to remove all such photos from social media
FIR was filed against four for 'glorifying' gun culture in A...