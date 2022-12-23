Civic body removes illegal fish market

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, December 22

The Municipal Corporation (MC) removed illegal fish market set up by the roadside near Chand Cinema on Thursday. Civic body officials said over 24 meat/fish vendors had illegally set up a fish market at the site due to which unhygienic conditions were prevailing in the area.

“As the illegal market was set up near the Buddha Nullah, waste was also being dumped in the drain illegally, adding to the pollution in the water body. Besides, traffic movement was also getting affected due to the market,” they said.

MC Commissioner Shena Aggarwal said clear instructions had already been issued to all vendors across the city that they should get meat slaughtered only at the modern slaughterhouse, established by the MC in Haibowal Dairy Complex. But the vendors continue to serve unhygienic meat to the public even on roadsides, due to which regular drives were being organised by the civic body to remove illegal fish markets across the city, she added.