Civic body seals 8 buildings in New BRS Nagar

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, August 26

The Municipal Corporation (MC) on Friday sealed eight buildings in New BRS Nagar, falling under its Zone D jurisdiction. Commercial godowns were being run from these buildings in the residential area due to which residents were complaining against the illegal activities, according to an MC official.

Assistant Town Planner MS Bedi said some persons had moved the Punjab and Haryana High Court against commercial activities in the residential area.

“The buildings were sealed in the past too but the owners concerned had requested the civic body to unseal them as they had given assurance that the godowns would be shifted to outside the residential area. But, the godowns were still running from the buildings. The residents complained that they were facing inconveniences due to godowns. Hence, the MC sealed the buildings again on Friday,” he said.