Civic body seals two ‘illegal’ buildings in Ludhiana

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, June 15

The Municipal Corporation has sealed two buildings constructed ‘illegally’ on Barewal road here on Thursday.

The civic body officials stated that the commercial buildings have been constructed in violation of the building bylaws and the violations came to the notice of the corporation during routine inspections across the city.

Assistant Town Planner (ATP) Pardeep Sehgal stated that there were a number of non-compoundable violations carried out in the buildings, due to which the corporation has sealed the two buildings.