Civic body seals two ‘illegal’ buildings in Ludhiana

Ludhiana, June 15
The Municipal Corporation has sealed two buildings constructed ‘illegally’ on Barewal road here on Thursday.
The civic body officials stated that the commercial buildings have been constructed in violation of the building bylaws and the violations came to the notice of the corporation during routine inspections across the city.
Assistant Town Planner (ATP) Pardeep Sehgal stated that there were a number of non-compoundable violations carried out in the buildings, due to which the corporation has sealed the two buildings.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
140 kmph, Biparjoy uproots trees, power poles; two dead
Cyclone makes landfall at Jakhau port, rescue underway
Chargesheet filed against WFI chief for sexual abuse, stalking
Delhi cops want POCSO case dropped | ‘Weak’ indictment upset...
India to get 30 US armed drones
DAC nod ahead of Modi’s state visit